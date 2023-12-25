Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi floods: In Authoor, humanity and compassion trumped religion

In Authoor, Christians and Hindus took refuge at Jummah Palli Masjid to survive the floods. A couple who stayed in the masjid said that they were provided food and tea for four days.

Published: 25th December 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Christians and Hindus took refuge at the Masjid in Authoor. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In Thoothukudi, communal harmony and compassion saved the lives of hundreds of people who were stranded in the floods. People took sojourn at various places including churches, mosques and temples, and other community halls on Sunday.

In Authoor, Christians and Hindus took refuge at Jummah Palli Masjid to survive the floods. 

“Over 25 Hindu families among 100 others, took asylum at the mosque. We had let in all those who were searching for safe places,” Sheik Badrudin, a member of the masjid, told TNIE.

A couple, Esakimuthu and Arumugakani, who stayed in the masjid said that they were provided food and tea for four days. Their house had collapsed in the torrential rains which lasted for almost a week. 

Whereas in Vadakku Authoor, Banumathi, a mother-of-two, offered her rented house as a sojourn to 26 people and supplied food for six days.

“I had bought some rice and groceries required for one month for my family on Sunday. But, it was enough to cook food for those who stayed at my place. Though we had sufficient food, we did not have water,” said Banumathi.

“The major problem we faced was the lack of enough toilets. There were at least 10 children who suffered a lot due to the lack of bathrooms. When the water receded to 3 feet from 15 feet, the children were taken outside,” she added.

Meanwhile, another couple, Periyasamy-Kani, who stayed at Banumathi’s house, said they had not known her earlier, but the compassion shown by the family was amazing. The couple were caught in the flood during a visit to their relatives’ house last Sunday.

