TN floods aftermath: Manjolai residents want roads to be repaired, buses to resume

TIRUNELVELI: Residents of Manjolai hills on Sunday demanded that the state government repair the road that got damaged in the recent spate of torrential rain, and resume TNSTC bus services from the plains to their hamlets as soon as possible.



They said that residents of Manjolai, Kakkachi, Naalumukku, and Oothu are unable to travel to Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, and Tirunelveli to purchase groceries and other essentials.

They added that their children, who are on leave, could not return home from their hostels in the plains.

Speaking to TNIE, C Ramdoss, of Manjolai, said that eight of his family, including a child, got stranded in Madurai after they had gone to attend a family function as the rains had impacted bus services on Sunday.

According to sources, revenue and forest department officials arranged a vehicle for Ramdoss' family on Sunday evening, and other residents.

"We were, however, charged Rs 150 to travel till Manjolai, while the ticket price of the government bus is only Rs 25," said another resident.



"Rocks rolled down on some parts of the road to Manjolai after extremely heavy rain lashed the hills on Sunday and Monday. Although it was cleared, only vehicles carrying rations are allowed up the hills," said an official.



When contacted, a higher TNSTC official in Tirunelveli, told TNIE that the buses would be operated only after clearance from the revenue, forest, and police departments.

"The roads have been temporarily repaired with stones and sand. Our depot manager and a driver went to the hills to check the quality of the road, and observed that the current condition may cause accidents," he said.

