Two units of Thoothukudi plant in TN may restart power production soon

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite facing multiple setbacks after the recent rains, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is gearing up to restart power generation at units 4 and 5 of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station this week.

However, restarting power generation in the first three units seems to be not feasible at the moment. Tangedco is also working to ensure that round-the-clock power supply is provided in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts.

Relentless downpours have taken a toll on the machinery at Thoothukudi power station, including coal handling, ash ducts, conveyor belts and other fronts. Speaking to TNIE, a senior Tangedco official said, “All five units, each with a capacity of 210 MW, are submerged under rainwater. Identifying the specific repairs needed for the first three units is proving to be a challenge. Commencement of power generation through these units will take time.”

Efforts are underway to fix the conveyor belt and ash handling machinery in units 4 and 5, with officials expecting to complete the works and push for power generation by the end of the week. The official highlighted that Tangedco had sourced spare parts from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for the thermal plants. However, with the BHEL discontinuing the production of such machinery for 210 MW, Tangedco has to now explore options from the northern regions to procure the spares.

“Experts are working diligently on units 4 and 5. We believe there may be no need to procure spare parts from the northern regions as the operations are likely to be continued with the existing machinery,” he asserted. “The Thoothukudi thermal plant has been operational for 44 years.

The Union government is yet to formulate a plan to phase out coal-based thermal power plants in the country. Additionally, the Central Electricity Authority has hinted that no retirement or re-purposing of coal-based power stations will happen before 2030, considering the expected energy demands and the capacity available in the future,” another official explained.

In this context, thermal power plants have received directives to renovate, modernise and extend the life of their units, allowing them to function until 2030. Adhering to the revised norms set by the Pollution Control Board (PCB), Tangedco is initiating necessary works at the plant and remains committed to operating the power plant until 2030.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Despite facing multiple setbacks after the recent rains, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is gearing up to restart power generation at units 4 and 5 of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station this week. However, restarting power generation in the first three units seems to be not feasible at the moment. Tangedco is also working to ensure that round-the-clock power supply is provided in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. Relentless downpours have taken a toll on the machinery at Thoothukudi power station, including coal handling, ash ducts, conveyor belts and other fronts. Speaking to TNIE, a senior Tangedco official said, “All five units, each with a capacity of 210 MW, are submerged under rainwater. Identifying the specific repairs needed for the first three units is proving to be a challenge. Commencement of power generation through these units will take time.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Efforts are underway to fix the conveyor belt and ash handling machinery in units 4 and 5, with officials expecting to complete the works and push for power generation by the end of the week. The official highlighted that Tangedco had sourced spare parts from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for the thermal plants. However, with the BHEL discontinuing the production of such machinery for 210 MW, Tangedco has to now explore options from the northern regions to procure the spares. “Experts are working diligently on units 4 and 5. We believe there may be no need to procure spare parts from the northern regions as the operations are likely to be continued with the existing machinery,” he asserted. “The Thoothukudi thermal plant has been operational for 44 years. The Union government is yet to formulate a plan to phase out coal-based thermal power plants in the country. Additionally, the Central Electricity Authority has hinted that no retirement or re-purposing of coal-based power stations will happen before 2030, considering the expected energy demands and the capacity available in the future,” another official explained. In this context, thermal power plants have received directives to renovate, modernise and extend the life of their units, allowing them to function until 2030. Adhering to the revised norms set by the Pollution Control Board (PCB), Tangedco is initiating necessary works at the plant and remains committed to operating the power plant until 2030. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp