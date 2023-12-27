AIADMK resolutions target DMK govt, Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK general council meeting chaired by presidium chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain on Tuesday adopted 23 resolutions, of which, 15 resolutions condemned the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin for various reasons.

One resolution urged the central government to provide dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils who have been residing in Tamil Nadu for a long time. Another resolution condemned the recent security breach in the Parliament and urged the centre to enhance security in democratic forums.

A special resolution moved by Palaniswami said the centenary of the former chief minister and wife of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran would be celebrated grandly. The council also condemned Stalin for promising the people that NEET would be abolished if the DMK came to power. The resolution also condemned Stalin and the health department for failing to prevent the spread of dengue and other communicable diseases in various parts of the state.

One of the resolutions condemned the DMK government for failing to take steps to raise the storage level in the Mullaperiyar dam and not condemning the Kerala government’s initiative to build a new dam. The DMK government was also criticised for freezing welfare schemes introduced by the AIADMK government.

Stating that the Stalin government had made it clear that the Rule of Reservation would not be followed in the transport department, a resolution said, “By this stand, the welfare of the transport employees will be affected. The eight-hour working schedule cannot be followed. The legislation for the welfare of workers would remain on paper by this stand of the DMK government.” The resolution called for filling all vacancies in state-owned transport corporations in a transparent manner.

Magan Hussain moved a resolution to condole the death of 324 party functionaries during recent months owing to various reasons. The resolution also condoled the death of former governor M Fatima Beevi, N Sankaraiah, among others.

All praise for EPS

Edappadi Palaniswami has won over ‘betrayers’ who joined hands with DMK and redeemed the AIADMK - CVe Shanmugam

EPS has been taking every functionary into confidence and managing affairs of AIADMK efficiently - D Jayakumar

The accounts of AIADMK for the period between July 12, 2022, and December 25, 2023 was tabled by Dindigul C Sreenivasan

Why no resolution condemning BJP, asks Bharathi

DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi asked why there was no resolution condemning the BJP or the union government in the general council meeting if Edappadi K Palaniswami claims that the AIADMK has snapped ties with the saffron party.

“Palaniswami told the GC meeting that he has made it clear that the AIADMK will not align with the BJP hereafter. If that is true, why was there no resolution condemning the BJP? The GC meeting resolutions condemn the DMK government, but when it comes to the union government, the resolutions only use the word ‘urged’. People are not ready to believe the blatant lie of Palaniswami that AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP,” Bharathi said.

Stating that Palaniswami had made a derisive remark about the postponement of DMK’s youth wing conference, Bharathi said, “When cyclone Gaja was attacking the people, Palaniswami was gracing a family function of his father-in-law and as such, Palaniswami has no locus standi to talk about Udhayanidhi who is standing with the people affected by the rains.”

Taking a dig at Palaniswami for moving a special resolution to celebrate the centenary of former chief minister Janaki Ammal, Bharathi recalled that the centenary of Janaki Ammal began on November 30, 2022, and Chief Minister MK Stalin took part in it. But after a year, when the centenary came to an end, Palaniswami woke up to celebrate it.

He said AIADMK has been facing defeats after Palaniswami started leading the party and he would repeat his defeat spree once again in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

