TN floods: 50 families in Sayalkudi unable to return home as water yet to recede

RAMANATHAPURAM: Although known as a rain deficit district in the state, at present, parts of Ramanathapuram are struggling with excess water and inundation. A week has passed, but more than 50 families remain in relief camps as their houses remain inundated after water bodies overflowed.

Following incessant rainfall, almost all the water bodies had reached 70% of their capacity before the second week of December. Besides, after the heavy rain last week in Virudhunagar district, excessive water from the Gundar river and other canals flowed via Kamudhi and Sayalkudi to drain into the sea.

As several tanks were brimming, water was released into the canals. Local sources said that excess water from the Kovilangulam tank and the Usilangkulan tank reached the Sayalkudi tank. This resulted in the flooding of Sayalkudi. Though a week has passed, more than 50 houses remain inundated in Anna Nagar in Sayalkudi.

“We have been in the relief camp for more than a week. Though water has receded in our area, water remains stagnant in low-lying areas. After several days, the power connection was reinstated today. None of the villagers were able to go to work, as their houses and belongings were inundated. People have been surviving with relief materials and food provided in camps,” said Thurai Murugan, a resident of Sayalkudi.

It was also alleged that failure to desilt and clear encroachments along Koothan and Kanjampatti canals was the main reason for floods. “If both the canals were maintained properly along with tanks in rural areas, water could have easily filled the tanks and drained into the sea. But now water has breached and spoiled thousands of hectares of crops. Immediate action should be taken to maintain all the canals and tanks to prevent such issues,” said MSK Bakkianathan, a farmer leader from Ramanathapuram.

After inspecting the inundated areas in Sayalkudi on Tuesday, district collector Vishnu Chandran said that areas under Sayalkudi municipality faced inundation due to flash floods. “Excess water from Iruveli Kanmai filled up MGR tank and flooded low-lying areas two days back. More than 200 residents were safely accommodated in a marriage hall and they are being provided with food and medical facilities,” he said.

"Works are being carried out to strengthen the MGR tank. The canal was repaired so that water drains into the sea through Mookkaiyur. Water is receding in all the areas," he added.

