TN floods: Rescue personnel form human chain, save 60 lives

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a daring effort, TNDRF, SDRF and fire service rescued about 60 people from an isolated village by forming a human chain to a length of 1.5 km in four-feet deep water in Thoothukudi district on December 18. Sub-Inspector of Police, TNDRF, Soosairaj, said his team stationed in Avadi was deployed in Thoothukudi on the day.

The personnel tied ropes and rescued

people as water current was too strong

to use a boat | Express

He and 25 members of his team were asked to rescue about 60 villagers stuck in Karakulam, which was cut off. “Water was constantly flowing and the current was too strong to travel by boat and we had to think of an alternative. Villagers had already gone without food for over 24 hours. More personnel from SDRF and fire service were brought to the location.

The personnel tied all the ropes they had to a length of about two km. A few of them swam to the other side and tied the rope to a tree. With a 10-metre gap, the personnel formed a human chain and moved closer to reach the villagers. We moved the villagers one by one to safety,” said Soosairaj. The rescue operation extended from December 18 night until the next morning.

Flooded bikes and cars overflow in garages in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Though life has slowly returned to normalcy in several parts of Thoothukudi, commutation continues to be in turmoil as garages remain overwhelmed with vehicles that were inundated in flood water. The recent torrential rains had flooded at least one vehicle in every house in the district. Following this, the district administration had instructed people not to power the vehicles that got submerged in water, and instead shift them to respective service centres. As a result, the mechanic shops in the district are finding it difficult to repair the large numbers of vehicles brought in for service, sources said.



"I gave my bike for repair four days back and it has not been serviced yet. The mechanics have numerous vehicles in line for repair and the delay has adversely affected my job and commute," said Ram Kumar, who has given his two-wheeler for service at a mechanic shop on Ettayapuram road.



Chief Managing Director of New India Assurance Neerja Kapur told TNIE that people were advised against operating their vehicles to avoid engine failures and other heavy damage. "The parts of the vehicles have to be dismantled, cleaned and dried. The damaged vehicles will be disbursed a claim of a maximum Rs 3,500 in the case of bikes, Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 for cars and up to Rs 25,000 for heavy vehicles. To expedite disbursal of claims, we have instructed that vehicle surveyors are not required for small damages," she said.

