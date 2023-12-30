More than 10 startups become Stars in third FICCI-TNIE Awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third edition of FICCI-TNIE Start-up Stars Awards, jointly organised by FICCI Tamil Nadu Technology Panel and The New Indian Express, became a platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and talent.

Speaking at the event on Friday, P Selva Ganesh, principal commissioner of Income Tax (Chennai Circle) said that startup founders should innovate while understanding the real-world use of their product or service. He urged entrepreneurs to understand the purpose of their innovation, who they are developing it for, and how it will sustain.

He also highlighted the need to understand if the innovations serve a large section of population.

The official added that the country has been marked by entrepreneurial spirit since the Indus Valley Civilisation. Referring to challenges of finding employment for the huge population, and the challenge of feeding the world, Selva Ganesh said that startups must tackle these questions and identify the needs.

Vetinstant Healthcare Pvt Ltd was named as Startup of the Year and Denovo Bioinnovations Pvt Ltd was selected as the most innovative startup. Mikro Grafeio (Beyond Workspaces) was adjudged the startup with deep social impact, Droptaxi became winner in supply chain and logistics category, Emertech Innovations Private Limited named as agri-tech startup of the year. Agrya Finlabs Pvt Ltd, Fintech and Mykare Health won the health and tech startups of the year awards, respectively. SM Smartygen Media Networks Private Limited is the media-tech startup of the year.

The event witnessed participation of representatives from industry, and startup incubation sectors. Sivarajah Ramanathan, mission director of Startup TN, was the guest of honour and Vignesh Kumar, senior vice president of TNIE delivered a special address.

