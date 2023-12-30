Vijayakant's funeral: Thiruvasagam, Thevaram recited during final rites of the man who loved Tamil

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thiruvasagam and Thevaram hymns in Tamil reverberated in the air as DMDK founder and actor Vijayakant was laid to rest at the party’s head office in Koyambedu in Chennai. Speaking to TNIE, Sivasubramanian, one of the priests who performed rituals, said as Vijayakant belongs to Telugu community, he was buried as per Naidu customs.

“Since he was very much devoted to Tamil language, the family instructed us to sing only Tamil hymns. So, Thiruvasagam and Thevaram were chanted,” he added. ‘Puratchi Kalaignar Captain Vijayakanth’ founder Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam’ lines were etched on the coffin.

Thousands of party cadre and the public gathered in front of the party office from afternoon to pay homage. The body reached the DMDK office around 6 pm. It took more than two hours for the mortal remains to reach the burial place from Island Grounds where it was kept for public homage.

CM Stalin, Puducherry Lt Tamilisai Soundararajan and others paid their last respects to Vijayakant’s mortal remains along with Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin. Only family members, media and VIPs were allowed to take part in the funeral ceremony. This apart, 200 passes were issued for district party cadre and staff at Vijayakan’t house and other entities, according to coordinators from the party.

Later speaking to the crowd, Premalatha Vijayakant said, “The real victory for DMDK will be the day the party wins. A memorial, similar to the ones built for great leaders, will be constructed, and floral tributes will be offered daily so that the public could come and pay their respects,” she said, and thanked the CM, governor and all others for extending their support and paying homage. “All should put in hard work to make the party win. Rahul Gandhi also called me and expressed his condolences,” Premalatha said.

