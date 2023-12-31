Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK will build strong alliance to fight, win LS polls, says EPS

Palaniswami addressing media at Musiri near Tiruchy on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A “strong” alliance led by the AIADMK will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Saturday. Addressing media persons in Musiri after visiting the family of ex-MLA Prince M Thangavel, who passed away nearly two weeks ago, and offering his condolences, Palaniswami blamed the DMK-led government for the loss of several lives during the rains that lashed the state early this month.

Despite heavy rainfall warning issued on December 14 itself, the government took no efforts to evacuate those who were living along the Thamirabarani banks. If they were taken the losses could have been minimised. Similar was the case during the rains in Chennai, the former CM said.

On the upcoming Global Investors Meet, the AIADMK leader claimed the earlier edition hosted by the Stalin-led government saw no investors entering the state. Only those MoUs signed during the AIADMK regime are being honoured now, he added.

