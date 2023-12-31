Tamil Nadu: 7th Siddha Day event held in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The National Institute of Siddha and the Central Council of Research in Siddha in association with the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy organised the 7th Siddha Day on the theme 'Ancient Wisdom and Modern Solutions', in presence of the Ayush Minister Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai at Raja Muthiah Mandram, in Madurai on Saturday.

Kalubhai is confident that the Siddha Day would result in resurgence of knowledge about ancient siddhas to treat diseases. The Covid-19 pandemic has established the strength of the AYUSH system in fighting the virus. Of this, the Siddha system played a major role, he added. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the Ayush ministry is strengthening the traditional medicine system. The NIS facility diagnoses about 2,500-3,500 people each day, and this year alone about one crore people have benefitted from the treatment, he added.

The minister also released a book, 'Marunthirku Inaintha Unavu' (Food Akin to Medicine), which documents stroke patients, the e-journal of NIS - Journal of Siddha, the yearly newsletter of NIS, and an android app called 'Panchapatchi Calc'.

Joint Secretary (Ministry of Ayush) Kavitha Garg, Commissioner of Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy of TN Mythili K Rajendran, Director of National Institute of Siddha & Director General (additional in-charge) of CCR in Siddha R Meenakumari, and Director General of Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine N Zaheer Ahmed, were presented at the event.

According to a press note, activities and programs like awareness and medical camps, seminars, workshops, exhibitions, distribution of herbal plants etc. are being carried out at schools, colleges, public places and government as well as private offices. The following programs have also been planned as Post-Siddha Day events: Siddha Bike Rally (Siddha Wellness Rally and Awareness Campaign (SWRAC)) from New Delhi to Kanniyakumari; exhibition on the milestones of Siddha; herbal products and rare herbs exhibition; release of books, journals and newsletters on Siddha.

