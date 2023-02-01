Home States Tamil Nadu

4 independents file papers for by-election in Erode on Day 1 in Tamil Nadu

Filing of nomination papers for the by-election in Erode East began on Tuesday. Four independents filed their papers on the first day. Nominations can be filed till February 7.

Published: 01st February 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh, an independent candidate, filed nomination for the by-election on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

Among those who filed their papers included K Padmarajan (62) of Mettur in Salem, popularly known as the election king. His nomination was the first of the day. Padmarajan first contested elections from Mettur in 1988 and has so far contested in 233 elections across the country.

The other independents, who filed nominations are  A Noor Mohammed (63) of Coimbatore. He came to the election office wearing a garland of slippers indicating that he is a hard worker.

T Ramesh, a Gandhian from Namakkal, came dressed as Gandhiji and paid the deposit of Rs 10,000 in Rs 10 coins. V Dhanalakshmi, 41, of Devarayan Palayam in Tirupur district also filed her nomination on behalf of Naadalum Makkal Katchi.

