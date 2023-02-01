Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Common area belongs to flat owners, not builder’: Madras High Court

Disposing of a writ petition filed by Abbotsbury Owners Association, Alwarpet in Chennai, regarding non-FSI area, justices R Subramanian and K Kumaresh Babu, said,

Published: 01st February 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Holding that the portion of land shown as a common area during the development of property belongs to the owners of such facility, a division bench of Madras High Court recently ordered handing over a building constructed on such land to the flat owners’ association.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by Abbotsbury Owners Association, Alwarpet in Chennai, regarding the non-FSI area, justices R Subramanian and K Kumaresh Babu, said, “Once the land is shown as common area and the common facility is developed, the land will belong to the owners of the such common facility.” They added that if there is a mistake in the calculation of the undivided share (UDS), it has to be rectified by the builder who cannot take advantage of the mistake and claim that the purchasers must be made to pay for the unsold portion of the UDS. 

The case pertains to the ownership of a building constructed on a common area of developed property in Alwarpet by Ramaniyam Real Estate Limited. The firm constructed 77 flats in 2001 on a piece of land and had proposed to build a software technology park with a built-up area of about 2 lakh sq. ft. on the said land, but the project did not take shape.

A building was raised in the common area, which the builder contended would not be part of the common area and sold it to a party who let it out for non-residential purposes. The flat owners association filed the writ petition seeking handing over of the building. 

Concurring with the petitioner, the bench held that the non-FSI area is not saleable and therefore, such sale by the builder is “clearly in violation of the planning permission granted.” The court said the builder “had hoodwinked the purchasers by adopting a wrong formula for calculating the undivided share in the land,” and noted that the undivided share in the land is normally calculated by dividing the land area by the total constructed area and multiplying by the size of the apartment.

The court directed the builder to ensure the execution of rectification deeds for UDS in favour of each individual flat owner, and any stamp duty payable on such rectification should be borne by the individual flat owners. CMDA was ordered to hand over, forthwith, the building to the flat owners’ association and execution of the rectification deeds shall be completed within three months.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court common area builder
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp