Devarshola locals in Tamil Nadu panic as leopard kills two cows

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Even as the wild elephant movement scare is yet to subside in the Gudalur forest division, the death of two cows in a suspected leopard attack has sent residents of Devarshola into a state of panic.

A cow owned by J Sidharaj (60) was found dead on Friday afternoon when he left it to graze along with two other animals near his house in the second division of Devarshola. Based on the information, a team of forest staff visited the spot and placed two cameras to identify the animal by leaving the carcass there, as the leopard could come again to eat it.

“We waited for the last four days hoping the leopard would return to eat its kill. However, the animal did not return. We buried it on Monday as the carcass began to decompose. Though we have set up camera traps, the animal movement was not captured. Since we suspect some leopards may be living inside the tea estates, we have advised the people, not to leave their cattle alone for grazing and the cattle should be kept inside the shed during the night,” said a forest department official.

The forest officials told the public not to panic but be cautious when venturing out. They have also handed over `30,000 as compensation to Sidharaj for the loss of his cow. In the second incident, a cow was killed in the third division of Devarshola. Sources said the cow was owned by M Hamsa.

Forest department officials have decided to hand over compensation to the cattle owner on Wednesday. Forest department officials suspect that the leopard killed a cow in the second division could have killed this cow also.

