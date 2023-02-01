IIT-M to roll out B.Ed maths course in 6 months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) will roll out a B.Ed programme in mathematics and computing for teachers in six months. The course aims to produce quality teachers who can make maths learning innovative and engaging for school children.

“We will roll out the programme in the next six months. The course has been designed with innovative concepts to make learning maths interesting. Our aim is to produce good maths teachers who will encourage out-of-the-box thinking among students,” IIT Madras Director, V Kamakoti told TNIE on the sidelines of the G20 education meet. The course will be available in online mode and it will be open to all candidates who have the necessary qualifications to become a maths teacher.

While addressing one of the sessions, union school education secretary Sanjay Kumar expressed concern over the high dropout among school students in the country during transitions from elementary to secondary and higher secondary classes. He said that in order to ensure all students pass Class 10 in all subjects, we need to make learning maths in schools more engaging and fun-filled. He said the government is deliberating on the issue of creating good maths teachers.

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) will roll out a B.Ed programme in mathematics and computing for teachers in six months. The course aims to produce quality teachers who can make maths learning innovative and engaging for school children. “We will roll out the programme in the next six months. The course has been designed with innovative concepts to make learning maths interesting. Our aim is to produce good maths teachers who will encourage out-of-the-box thinking among students,” IIT Madras Director, V Kamakoti told TNIE on the sidelines of the G20 education meet. The course will be available in online mode and it will be open to all candidates who have the necessary qualifications to become a maths teacher. While addressing one of the sessions, union school education secretary Sanjay Kumar expressed concern over the high dropout among school students in the country during transitions from elementary to secondary and higher secondary classes. He said that in order to ensure all students pass Class 10 in all subjects, we need to make learning maths in schools more engaging and fun-filled. He said the government is deliberating on the issue of creating good maths teachers.