Man dies of suspected elephant attack in Krishnagiri forest in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 53-year-old man died in a suspected elephant attack in the Jawlagiri forest range near Thalli on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jawlagiri forest ranger Sukumar, the victim, S Lagumappa of Devarbetta village near Thalli went to graze cattle inside the Thalli extension reserved forest, where he was attacked by jumbos. On information, forest department staff rushed to the spot and he was taken to Denkanikottai GH but was declared dead.

Also, forest department staff found traces of jumbo movement in the spot where Lagumappa was found, the ranger said.

