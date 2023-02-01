Home States Tamil Nadu

Man gets sentenced to ten years in cheating of Rs 1.8 crores in Tamil Nadu

W Christopher (53) of Ganapathy complained to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Coimbatore on September 15, 2016.

Published: 01st February 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

The arrested M Binu (42), is a resident of South Mainakapally village in Kollam district.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Special Court for TNPID (Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (in financial establishments) Act cases on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to undergo ten years of rigorous imprisonment for cheating 13 depositors of Rs 1.80 crore. The court slapped a fine of Rs 1.85 crores.

W Christopher (53) of Ganapathy complained to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Coimbatore on September 15, 2016. He told in his complaint that he was working in a private firm and he used to buy medicine for Rs 10,000 from a pharmacy for his parents every month.

In the course of time, the pharmacy owner A Vinoth Chellasamy, his father A Annadurai, his wife Devipriya, and his sister A Saranya told him that Vinoth runs three more pharmacies and had secured orders from PSU in Tiruchy to supply medicines. The family members hailed from Thiruverumbur in Trichy.

He lured Christopher to invest and promised lucrative returns. Believing his words, he invested `50 lakh and received ` 5.20 lakh as an incentive in 13 instalments. On July 23, 2016, Christopher approached Vinoth Chellasamy and asked to issue receipts and other documents for his investment of Rs 50,55,057. He gave a private bank's cheque leaves. However, he closed his businesses and went missing.

Realising that he had been cheated, Christopher lodged a police complaint, based on which Vinoth and his father were arrested. When the trial was underway, Annadurai died of cardiac arrest. The special court judge AS Ravi pronounced the verdict on Tuesday evening. He was sentenced 10 years imprisonment to Vinoth Chellasamy and was slapped with a fine of Rs 1.85 crores. His wife Devipriya and his sister Saranya were acquitted of the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNPID cheating case
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp