Uncle stabs two nephews to death in quarrel over property in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

ERODE: Police are looking for a man who stabbed two youths to death over a family dispute near Erode. One of those killed was a functionary of Naam Tamilar Katchi. The deceased were identified as L Gautham (30), and L Karthik (26), siblings staying in Krishnasamy Street.

The brothers were engaged in business and Karthik was a Naam Tamilar Katchi functionary. Gautham's family had a feud with his uncle Arumugasamy, a financier, and a quarrel broke out between the two sides over the phone on Monday night.

Following this, Arumugasamy came to Gautam's house and stabbed them. They died on the way to Erode Government Hospital. Erode Town police have formed three special teams to arrest Arumugasamy.

