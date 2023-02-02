Surplus teachers: Madras High Court orders status quo on Tiruchy CEO's orders

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered maintenance of the status quo on the orders passed by Tiruchy's chief educational officer (CEO) for deputing teachers from schools with surplus teachers to two private schools in the district.



Justice M Dhandapani noted that the CEO had deputed the teachers despite the fact that the two schools do not have any vacant posts. The case was adjourned to February 14.



The judge passed the interim order on a batch of petitions filed by two private schools in Tiruchy which challenged the CEO's orders. It was pointed out in the petitions that the CEO's orders were in violation of the guidelines framed by the high court in the surplus teachers' case in 2021.



"The high court had held that there is no embargo for the school managements to make appointments when there is no surplus teacher available in any of the schools under the very same management. But the CEO deputed the teachers in our schools by keeping our proposals, seeking approval for the appointment of teachers already working in our schools, pending," the schools stated.



They also added that deploying or shuffling teachers in the middle of the academic year would affect the studies of the students and would cause administrative inconvenience, especially since the public examination is fast approaching.

