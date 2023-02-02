Home States Tamil Nadu

Surplus teachers: Madras High Court orders status quo on Tiruchy CEO's orders

Justice M Dhandapani noted that the CEO had deputed the teachers despite the fact that the two schools do not have any vacant posts. The case was adjourned to February 14.

Published: 02nd February 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered maintenance of the status quo on the orders passed by Tiruchy's chief educational officer (CEO) for deputing teachers from schools with surplus teachers to two private schools in the district.

Justice M Dhandapani noted that the CEO had deputed the teachers despite the fact that the two schools do not have any vacant posts. The case was adjourned to February 14.

The judge passed the interim order on a batch of petitions filed by two private schools in Tiruchy which challenged the CEO's orders. It was pointed out in the petitions that the CEO's orders were in violation of the guidelines framed by the high court in the surplus teachers' case in 2021.

"The high court had held that there is no embargo for the school managements to make appointments when there is no surplus teacher available in any of the schools under the very same management. But the CEO deputed the teachers in our schools by keeping our proposals, seeking approval for the appointment of teachers already working in our schools, pending," the schools stated.

They also added that deploying or shuffling teachers in the middle of the academic year would affect the studies of the students and would cause administrative inconvenience, especially since the public examination is fast approaching.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp