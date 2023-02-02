Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Chamber disappointed with union budget

Also, there is no GST relief for the trade and industry sector despite the chamber insisting to extend the GST tax levy of 18 percent on air freight and five percent on sea freight.

Published: 02nd February 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

budget, budget reaction

For representational purposes (Photo | Illustration by Sourav Roy)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Madurai expressed disappointment in the union budget presented on Wednesday. N Jagatheesan, president of the association, cited that this budget has not fulfilled any of the expectations of the sector.

His statement said the tax exemption given to those with an income limit of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh is not enough as the trade and industry has already insisted that the current tax exemption limit of Rs 1 crore should be increased to Rs 2 crores.

Also, there is no GST relief for the trade and industry sector despite the chamber insisting to extend the GST tax levy of 18 per cent on air freight and five per cent on sea freight. However, allowing up to Rs 9 lakh in online money transfers and the allocation of Rs 20 lakh crore to pay off farmer loans are welcome.
 
The budget allotted 50 new airports across the country but how many for Tamil Nadu is not mentioned. No fund has been allocated for the metro rail project in Madurai and Coimbatore but the railway gets Rs 2.41 lakh crore. It is regrettable that there is no word about the development of Madurai Airport and Madurai AIIMS Hospital, the statement added.

The Agro Food Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Madurai expressed mixed views on the budget. S Rethinavelu, president of the association, appreciated the union government for making a proposal to set up three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence in top educational institutions and said it would largely help the agricultural sector where there is a decline in the workforce.

However, he showed concern that the budget neglected the GST issues faced by the trade and industry sector, which affects the agro-food chamber too. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce & Industry union budget
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp