TN fisher injured in pirate attack off Saudi coast, SAFF raises concerns

Published: 02nd February 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Indian fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  Following the alleged pirate attack on Indian fishermen in the Saudi Arabian sea on January 24, the South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF) urged the authorities of both countries to ensure the safety of fishermen in the gulf country.

In a petition to the Indian External Affairs Minister, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Saudi Arabia Ambassador, SAFF General Secretary Father Churchil said that five fishermen from the state including Rajesh Kumar (37) of Rajakamangalamthurai, employed by a Saudi national Khadham Hasham for deep sea fishing in mechanised boats, sailed from Kathipp fisheries harbour on January 21.

“When they reached 28 nautical miles, a set of pirates opened fire at them and the fishermen tried to save themselves by hiding inside the boat. But Rajesh Kumar was seriously injured, losing his left eye. The pirates also looted the fishermen’s GPS, echo sounder, mobile phones and fish catches. The Saudi Coast Guard took them to a hospital and they are under treatment now,” read the petition.

Churchil said that there are about 10,000 Indian fishermen, mostly from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, who are employed in the boats of Saudi nationals of Kathipp, Jubile and Tharine. The pirate attacks have become a threat to all of them and immediate action should be taken to protect them.

