TN likely to play major role in national green hydrogen mission

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is likely to play a major role in the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which will facilitate the transition of the Indian economy to low-carbon intensity production methods, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports, and make the country assume technology and market leadership in this sunrise sector, according to state industries secretary S Krishnan.

“The state had held a series of consultative meetings and a hydrogen policy will be chalked out within the next few weeks,” he said. Krishnan’s statements come in the backdrop of union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman declaring in her budget speech that the recently-launched National Green Hydrogen Mission, with an outlay of Rs 19,700 crore, aims to reach an annual production of 5 MMT by 2030.

Green hydrogen refers to the hydrogen gas produced by the electrolysis of water, using renewable power. The industries secretary said besides exports, the state would be focusing on the consumption of hydrogen through heavy transportation, fertilizers and substitution coal in thermal power stations. This comes as Thoothukudi is emerging as a hub for renewable energies with the southern district attracting Rs 82,674 crore worth of investments with regard to green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

Thoothukudi has been able to secure Rs 52,474 crore worth of investments from the ACME Green Hydrogen and Chemicals for manufacturing green ammonia and setting up solar plants. Krishnan said the state is a good location for renewables, including offshore wind energy, solar and hydrogen. It also has the infrastructure to facilitate the export of hydrogen to other countries.

Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday stated that India is moving forward firmly towards the ‘panchamrit’ and net-zero carbon emission targets by 2070 to usher in a green industrial and economic transition. This budget builds on our focus on green growth, she said.

