Vande Bharat rakes to be made by four railway factories

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: To scale up production of Vande Bharat rakes, three coach manufacturing units of the railways - the Latur Rail Coach Factory (Maharashtra), Raebareli Modern Coach Factory (UP) and Sonipat Rail Coach Factory (Haryana) will also be engaged apart from ICF in 2023-24, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

“Eight train sets of Vande Bharat rolled out by ICF have completed successful running of several thousand km without any complaints. Hence, we will ramp up production. At present, we produce one VB per week and it will be increased to two per week in 2023-24,” said Vaishnaw while briefing the press persons on the general budget for 2023-24 in New Delhi.

Vaishnaw added that the railways are also planning to manufacture Vande Metro trains to cater office goers in the next financial year.

