VOC Port shines in volleyball tournament in Tamil Nadu

The event was organised by Major Ports Sports Control Board and VO Chidambaranar port sports council.

Published: 02nd February 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

VO Chidambaranar Port

VO Chidambaranar Port Authority Deputy Chairman Bimal Kumar Jha distributing prizes and trophies to the winning VOC volleyball and beach volleyball team. | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In the recently concluded All India Major Ports Volleyball & Beach Volleyball Tournament, Thoothukudi VOC Port Authority emerged victorious in both volleyball and beach volleyball matches held at Port grounds.  The event was organised by Major Ports Sports Control Board and VO Chidambaranar port sports council.

As many as 11 teams, including VO Chidambaranar port authority, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (Kolkata), Cochin, New Mangalore, Goa and Mumbai ports participated in the tournament held between January 28 and 31.

During the final match of the beach volleyball event on Tuesday, the host VO Chidambaranar Port defeated Cochin Port in straight sets 21-13, 21-13 to clinch the trophy. Kolkata Port defeated Visakhapatnam in straight sets 21-10, 21-15 and secured third place.

Meanwhile, the final match of the Volleyball tournament held at the Port School grounds between the host VO Chidambaranar Port and Chennai Port went down the wire. However, VOC port defeated Chennai to defeat the Chennai team and emerged as champions. The Paradip Port defeated Goa Port in straight sets 25-9, 25-14 to bag the third place.

VO Chidambaranar Port Authority Deputy Chairman Bimal Kumar Jha presided over the validatory function as the chief guest and distributed the prizes to the winners. Chief Mechanical Engineer & President VO Chidambaranar Port Sports Council Suresh Babu welcomed the gathering and Superintending Engineer (Electrical) and Secretary Selvaraj delivered the vote of thanks.

