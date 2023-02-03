AIADMK heads the alliance in state, not BJP, says Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar has said AIADMK won’t withdraw its candidate in the Erode by-poll even if BJP fields a candidate. “We won’t backtrack in an action that we engage ourselves in,” he told reporters at the secretariat on Thursday.

He added that BJP would announce its decision on the Erode by-poll at the right time. “There is no confusion in the AIADMK-led alliance as AIADMK is leading the alliance in the state while BJP is leading the alliance at the national level,” he added.

Replying to a question on the possibility of getting the Two-Leaves symbol allotted by the Election Commission of India, Jayakumar said the matter was pending with the Supreme Court but was confident the EPS faction would get it. Commenting over the candidate announced by the O Panneerselvam for the Erode East by-poll, he said that his team and candidate don’t stand a chance.

Coming to the frequent change of flex boards at the AIADMK’s election office in Erode, the former minister said that due to a typographical error, there was a need to change the flex board. He also condemned the state government’s move to erect the Pen monument in the Bay of Bengal.

Speaking about the dispute that erupted at the public hearing for erecting the Pen monument to commemorate former CM M Karunanidhi, Jayakumar said that Karunanidhi’s memorial is able to draw only 25% of the crowd that former CM J Jayaliathaas and MG Ramachandran’s mausoleums draw.

“To draw more crowds to the memorial of Karunanidhi they (the state government) have planned to erect the Pen monument. But it would affect the livelihood of the fishing community and their fishing activities,” he said.

He added that the public hearing was not conducted properly and the representatives from the fishing community were not allowed to air their opinion. He added that if DMK wants to erect the monument, they can do it at their party headquarters at Anna Arivalayam with party funds.

Jayakumar said that AIADMK has found around 30,000 to 40,000 fake voters in the voters’ list of Erode East assembly constituency when they carried out door-to-door voters’ verification exercise. “Hence, the party approached ECI to remove fake voters from the electoral roll,” he added.

Ready to give up ‘Two Leaves’ if EPS asks: OPS

Madurai: AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam said that he is ready to give up the two leaves symbol for Erode East by-election if Edapaddi K Palaniswami ask him. He also stated that as per AIADMK rules, he is the coordinator and Edappadi K Palaniswami is the joint coordinator of the party till 2026. “BJP wishes to integrate both the AIADMK factions and soon it will happen,” he added.

