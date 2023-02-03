As samba harvesting picks up pace in Tiruchy, 102 DPCs to procure farmers' paddy

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as the district witnessed unseasonal rain on Thursday, samba paddy harvest in the region is picking up pace since its commencement in the last week of January.

While harvesting has kicked off in parts like Tiruverumbur, Musiri, Manapparai and Thuraiyur, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department officials said it would kick off in Lalgudi – which accounts for a bulk of the 56,000 hectares cultivating the seasonal crop – as well in a week's time.

While farmers mention no significant impact on standing crops from the rainfall on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) officials said a total of 68 direct purchase centres (DPCs) with winnowing machines have so far been opened across the district for paddy procurement.

While a total of 102 DPCs would be opened, which is higher than the corresponding figure of 95 DPCs last year, officials said a request for 30 more such purchase centres for the district has been made taking into consideration farmers’ repeated requests.

They are likely to become operational by the end of the month, they added. Aylai Sivasuriyan, the district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, however, listed out a host of issues he said farmers face while selling off their harvest at DPCs. "We have problems with DPC workers demanding Rs 40 for every sack of rice procured, face delay in procurement as bags of rice would not be taken for days at DPCs, and payment would be delayed as well.”

When enquired, a senior TNSTC official said, “Strict warning has been issued to DPC workers not to charge extra. As far as delay in procurement is concerned we have instructed staff to procure as soon as farmers arrive with their harvest." He also said there was no delay in payment in recent times as the farmers get paid within three days of procurement.

Meanwhile, agriculture department officials said the rent for harvester machines has been fixed at Rs 1,600 per hour for tyre type and Rs 2400 per hour for belt-type machines. If farmers are charged more they have been advised to contact the agriculture department officials in their respective blocks.

TIRUCHY: Even as the district witnessed unseasonal rain on Thursday, samba paddy harvest in the region is picking up pace since its commencement in the last week of January. While harvesting has kicked off in parts like Tiruverumbur, Musiri, Manapparai and Thuraiyur, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department officials said it would kick off in Lalgudi – which accounts for a bulk of the 56,000 hectares cultivating the seasonal crop – as well in a week's time. While farmers mention no significant impact on standing crops from the rainfall on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) officials said a total of 68 direct purchase centres (DPCs) with winnowing machines have so far been opened across the district for paddy procurement. While a total of 102 DPCs would be opened, which is higher than the corresponding figure of 95 DPCs last year, officials said a request for 30 more such purchase centres for the district has been made taking into consideration farmers’ repeated requests. They are likely to become operational by the end of the month, they added. Aylai Sivasuriyan, the district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, however, listed out a host of issues he said farmers face while selling off their harvest at DPCs. "We have problems with DPC workers demanding Rs 40 for every sack of rice procured, face delay in procurement as bags of rice would not be taken for days at DPCs, and payment would be delayed as well.” When enquired, a senior TNSTC official said, “Strict warning has been issued to DPC workers not to charge extra. As far as delay in procurement is concerned we have instructed staff to procure as soon as farmers arrive with their harvest." He also said there was no delay in payment in recent times as the farmers get paid within three days of procurement. Meanwhile, agriculture department officials said the rent for harvester machines has been fixed at Rs 1,600 per hour for tyre type and Rs 2400 per hour for belt-type machines. If farmers are charged more they have been advised to contact the agriculture department officials in their respective blocks.