Madras High Court sought report on plea to fill police vacancies

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on a plea filed by 11 BC (Muslim) candidates seeking interim direction to fill 43 backlog vacancies that were reserved for BC (Muslim) candidates based on the board’s recruitment notification dated March 6, 2019, issued for Grade II police constable and other posts.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan directed the board to furnish details including marks of all BC (Muslim) candidates, who had cleared the written examination and participated in the other two stages of recruitment and the total number of persons who were recruited through the above notification. The case was adjourned to February 22.

The petition was a part of an appeal filed by the candidates challenging an order passed by a single judge of the court dismissing their earlier petition to fill up the posts which were meant for BC (Muslim) candidates. Though the Board had conducted the recruitment for 62 backlog vacancies reserved for BC (Muslims), only 10 were filled, they claimed.

However, the single judge dismissed their petition in 2021 stating that the backlog vacancies had lapsed. “The single judge also stated in the order that 43 out of the 62 vacancies were for TN Special Police- Women and thus were not filled due to non-availability of sufficient women candidates,” the petitioners said.

