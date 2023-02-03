Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman found with burn injuries nea NH dies in hospital

The woman was identified as S Priyadharshini from Thangal village in Sriperumbudur.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 25-year-old who was found with burn injuries near the National Highways in the Kancheepuram district succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Police said the deceased was unhappy with her married life and died by suicide.

The woman was identified as S Priyadharshini from Thangal village in Sriperumbudur. On Wednesday night, commuters at the Pennalur bus stand along the Chennai - Bengaluru NH found her with burn injuries. They rushed her to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital, from where she was shifted to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Police said she had suffered 90 per cent burns.

“Four months ago Priyadharshini got married to Suresh from Chennai. After being subjected to alleged physical torture, Priyadharshini reached her parent’s house in Sriperumbudur around New Year, who were asking her to go back,” said the police.

Unable to take the pressure any more she took the extreme step. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

