Abandoned government primary school now a haven for anti-social elements, rue Perambalur villagers

While mentioning the petition for demolition of the abandoned buildings as having yielded no desired action, villagers demand the urgent intervention of the authorities in the issue.

Published: 04th February 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

government primary school

A defunct government primary school in K Eraiyur village of Perambalur district. Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  An abandoned parcel of land with two damaged buildings in the heart of K Eraiyur which once served as the campus for the panchayat union primary school that was inaugurated during K Kamaraj’s term as chief minister is now a haven for anti-social activities, complain locals.

While they say a petition seeking its urgent demolition was submitted to the Chief Minister's Special Cell a year ago, they add that it is yet to be acted upon. The panchayat union primary school at K Eraiyur in Perambalur block, which started off from the now abandoned parcel of land in 1955, was upgraded to a middle school some eight years ago.

Following this, the school shifted to another location in the village. The village library was then temporarily shifted to the plot from where the school shifted. The library, too, was shifted around three years ago owing to a lack of maintenance.

Over time, the buildings which once housed students suffered damage from monkey menace, particularly to their tiled roofs. The place has since turned out to be a haven for drunkards at night and a spot for open defecation, rue locals.

While mentioning the petition for demolition of the abandoned buildings as having yielded no desired action, villagers demand the urgent intervention of the authorities in the issue. R Varadharajan, a resident of the village, said, "As the buildings are located in the heart of the village, the anti-social activities thriving there irritates everyone. I studied in the school. The erstwhile school campus is surrounded by houses, a temple and a fair-price shop. Locals suffer from the stench emanating from the plot."

Mentioning the tiled roof of the buildings as having borne the brunt, he demanded either its repair or their demolition.

A 34-year-old resident who did not wish to be named said, "Some locals come at night and indulge in anti-social activities. We tried to stop them but could not. Liquor consumption and open defecation there leave us scared to pass by the area at night.

Demolish the buildings in ruins and set up some other useful building in place." When enquired, Perambalur Block Development Officer L Stanley said, "We sent a proposal to our senior officer to demolish the buildings. We will demolish them within 10 days."

TAGS
government primary school anti-social elements
