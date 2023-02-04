Home States Tamil Nadu

Faculty protest deployment of staff from Annamalai univ in Coimbatore colleges

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Around 50 teaching and non-teaching staff from Government Arts College, Coimbatore, staged a protest in front of the college on Friday, condemning the deployment of non-teaching staff from Annamalai University to the arts colleges.

Tamil Nadu Government College Teacher Association president T Veeramani told TNIE, “The higher education department has planned to deploy around 90 surpluses non-teaching staff such as typewriter, junior assistant, assistant, etc from Annamalai University to government colleges in the state. The initial work has begun. Already, the non-teaching staff who were appointed through TRB are working as junior assistants and assistants in the colleges.”

“Meanwhile, when non-teaching staff from Annamalai University come to the colleges, it will affect the non-teaching staff who are currently working here. They cannot get promotions to the next posts. It will affect their seniority also. The department should withdraw their wrong decision immediately. Otherwise, we will announce the next protest,” he said.

A non-teaching staff in Government Arts College,  Coimbatore told TNIE, “At present, the non-teaching staff in the colleges are trained from the Civil Service Training Institute in Erode district. So, we can handle the administrative work easily. But, non-teaching staff in the university have not received such training. So, if they come here, administrative work would be affected in the colleges.”

Repeated attempts to contact higher education secretary D Karthikeyan went in vain.

