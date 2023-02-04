Gang impersonate cops in Chennai, robs Andhra jewellers of Rs 1.4 crore

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Posing as policemen, an unidentified four-member gang robbed Rs 1.4 crore from two people near Sowcarpet around 6 am on Friday. The gang allegedly took the money and fled after telling the duo, visiting Chennai from Andhra Pradesh, to produce proper receipts for the cash at the nearest police station.

According to the Elephant Gate police, the victims, Subbarao (58) and Rahman (48) run a jewellery shop in Andhra. They had arrived in Chennai to buy jewellery at a shop on NSC Bose Road near Parry’s Corner. As they were headed towards Sowcarpet around 6 am, they noticed a car following their auto. As they neared Veerappan road near Sowcarpet, the car overtook the auto and blocked the path.

“The four unidentified men got out of the car, bearing lathis, and came to the auto. Claiming they were policemen, they said they had received a tip that the duo was carrying hawala money. The gang then asked them to open their bags. When Subbarao and Rahman opened the bag, they found they had Rs 1.40 crore in it,” a police officer said.

Police start analysing CCTV footage to identify suspects

The gang allegedly took the money from them and said it was being seized as the duo did not have proper documents. “The victims were told they could get the money back after producing documents at the nearest police station the Elephant Gate police station,” the officer said. Before Subbarao and Rahman could react, the four men fled the spot.

The duo then went to the Elephant Gate station and told police that they would make arrangements to produce the required documents to retrieve the seized money.

“Only when the police at the station said they did not know of any seized money, did Subbarao and Rahman realise they had been cheated,” the police officer said.

A case was then registered based on which an investigation was started. Police said they are analysing CCTV footage from the crime scene to identify the culprits.

