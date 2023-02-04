Nurses, paramedical staff get job orders from Tami Nadu CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over job appointment orders to staff nurses and other paramedical staff who were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), at the Secretariat on Friday.

According to a press release, as many as 787 people were recruited through the MRB, of which 570 were nurses. They were working as contract employees and now have been given permanent postings. The MRB also recruited 177 dark room assistants and 19 lab technicians. Further, 21 junior assistants, who were recruited on compassionate grounds, received appointment orders on Friday.

The Chief Minister handed over appointment orders to five nurses, five dark room assistants, three lab technicians grade II and four junior assistants. The government has been regularising posts of staff nurses who were recruited on contract since 2015. The 570 nurses were posted in hospitals under the control of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services. Since 2015, the MRB has recruited 15,409 nurses, and after two years of their service, they are being regularised depending on vacancies, the release said.

‘Keezhadi museum will be ready by March’

Coimbatore: Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the Keezhadi on-site museum will be inaugurated soon. Speaking at an event at PSG Arts and Science College on Friday, he said the work to exhibit more archaeological materials will be completed by March. “More than 20,000 artefacts have been found in Keezhadi,” he added.

