Home States Tamil Nadu

Nurses, paramedical staff get job orders from Tami Nadu CM

According to a press release, as many as 787 people were recruited through the MRB, of which 570 were nurses.

Published: 04th February 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over job appointment orders to staff nurses and other paramedical staff who were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), at the Secretariat on Friday.

According to a press release, as many as 787 people were recruited through the MRB, of which 570 were nurses. They were working as contract employees and now have been given permanent postings. The MRB also recruited 177 dark room assistants and 19 lab technicians. Further, 21 junior assistants, who were recruited on compassionate grounds, received appointment orders on Friday.

The Chief Minister handed over appointment orders to five nurses, five dark room assistants, three lab technicians grade II and four junior assistants. The government has been regularising posts of staff nurses who were recruited on contract since 2015. The 570 nurses were posted in hospitals under the control of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services. Since 2015, the MRB has recruited 15,409 nurses, and after two years of their service, they are being regularised depending on vacancies, the release said.

‘Keezhadi museum will be ready by March’

Coimbatore: Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the Keezhadi on-site museum will be inaugurated soon. Speaking at an event at PSG Arts and Science College on Friday, he said the work to exhibit more archaeological materials will be completed by March. “More than 20,000 artefacts have been found in Keezhadi,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M K Stalin Medical Services Recruitment Board
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp