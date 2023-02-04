Want AIADMK camps to put up only one strong candidate: BJP

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Urging AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) to bury the hatchet and work together, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi and party’s state president K Annamalai on Friday said they want the AIADMK factions to put up ‘one strong candidate’ to take on the Congress candidate fielded by the DMK-led alliance in the Erode East by-election.

Though both BJP leaders held detailed discussions with Palaniswami and Panneerselvam separately, AIADMK leaders were tight-lipped about the issues discussed and said the meetings were just courtesy calls. Ravi and Annamalai also refused to divulge any details about the parleys. Asked what would be the BJP’s stand in this election, both BJP leaders said there is time till February 7 (the last date for filing nominations) to announce a stance.

Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in Chennai, Ravi said, “In 1972, when AIADMK was formed, former chief minister MG Ramachandran called DMK a ‘Theeya Sakthi’ (evil force). That hasn’t changed in 2023. The DMK is known for using money power and misusing government machinery.

Hence, a united BJP-AIADMK combine is much needed to defeat the DMK-led alliance in this bypoll.” Contrary to the stand maintained so far by the leaders of the EPS camp that the BJP never interfered in AIADMK affairs, the BJP leaders on Friday went on record saying that they met EPS and OPS on a directive from BJP national president J P Nadda.

AIADMK IT wing secretary Singai G Ramachandran took strong exception to Ravi’s statement. “Who the hell is he to tell us what we should do? Does it mean you can dictate everything just because you are from a national party? Will CT Ravi be okay if we tell them how they should run BJP Karnataka unit?” he asked.

Ramachandran also wondered what right the BJP had to advise the AIADMK, when the former party had not won any election against DMK alone. “AIADMK has ruled Tamil Nadu for over 30 years. Are you telling us what is ‘Theeya Sakthi’ (evil force) and why MGR started our party in 1972? Seriously! Please know your limits!” he tweeted.

When asked about the BJP leaders’ meeting with Palaniswami, AIADMK senior leader C Ponnaiyan said, “We are cautious about BJP’s moves. Everyone knows how many governments, which were friendly to the BJP in North India, were dissolved and how the BJP came to power in those states.”

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, former AIADMK minister CVe Shanmugam met Election Commission of India officials and submitted a complaint regarding the irregularities in the voters’ list of Erode East Assembly constituency, and demanded re-verification of the list. He also requested the ECI to supervise the election directly.

“The total number of voters in the constituency is around 2.26 lakh. Election Commission authorities in Tamil Nadu had not overseen the voters list, and AIADMK functionaries have unearthed massive irregularities in the list during a door-to-door verification. One-fourth of the total number of voters are not present in the constituency.

Also, around 5,000 dead voters have not been removed from the list. There are double entries in many cases. Fair polling cannot be ensured if the by-election is held based on the present voters’ list,” Shanmugam added.

Asked about the AIADMK’s stand if the BJP announces no support for both factions of the AIADMK, Shanmugam said, “The AIADMK will not wait for anyone. We have announced our candidate and we will face the election.”

Elangovan, candidates of OPS, AMMK submit papers

Erode: Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, the choice of the DMK-led alliance, filed his nomination papers to contest in Erode East bypoll on Friday. Candidates fielded by O Panneerselvam and AMMK also filed their papers on the day. So far 36 people have filed nominations papers. Addressing media persons Elangovan said he was confident of his victory. “I will continue the work left behind by my son for people of the constituency,” he said. Following him, AMMK candidate Siva Prasad (29), B Senthil Murugan (42) from the OPS camp AIADMK and 13 others filed their papers. The last date to file nominations is February 7.

CHENNAI: Urging AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) to bury the hatchet and work together, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi and party’s state president K Annamalai on Friday said they want the AIADMK factions to put up ‘one strong candidate’ to take on the Congress candidate fielded by the DMK-led alliance in the Erode East by-election. Though both BJP leaders held detailed discussions with Palaniswami and Panneerselvam separately, AIADMK leaders were tight-lipped about the issues discussed and said the meetings were just courtesy calls. Ravi and Annamalai also refused to divulge any details about the parleys. Asked what would be the BJP’s stand in this election, both BJP leaders said there is time till February 7 (the last date for filing nominations) to announce a stance. Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in Chennai, Ravi said, “In 1972, when AIADMK was formed, former chief minister MG Ramachandran called DMK a ‘Theeya Sakthi’ (evil force). That hasn’t changed in 2023. The DMK is known for using money power and misusing government machinery. Hence, a united BJP-AIADMK combine is much needed to defeat the DMK-led alliance in this bypoll.” Contrary to the stand maintained so far by the leaders of the EPS camp that the BJP never interfered in AIADMK affairs, the BJP leaders on Friday went on record saying that they met EPS and OPS on a directive from BJP national president J P Nadda. AIADMK IT wing secretary Singai G Ramachandran took strong exception to Ravi’s statement. “Who the hell is he to tell us what we should do? Does it mean you can dictate everything just because you are from a national party? Will CT Ravi be okay if we tell them how they should run BJP Karnataka unit?” he asked. Ramachandran also wondered what right the BJP had to advise the AIADMK, when the former party had not won any election against DMK alone. “AIADMK has ruled Tamil Nadu for over 30 years. Are you telling us what is ‘Theeya Sakthi’ (evil force) and why MGR started our party in 1972? Seriously! Please know your limits!” he tweeted. When asked about the BJP leaders’ meeting with Palaniswami, AIADMK senior leader C Ponnaiyan said, “We are cautious about BJP’s moves. Everyone knows how many governments, which were friendly to the BJP in North India, were dissolved and how the BJP came to power in those states.” Meanwhile, in New Delhi, former AIADMK minister CVe Shanmugam met Election Commission of India officials and submitted a complaint regarding the irregularities in the voters’ list of Erode East Assembly constituency, and demanded re-verification of the list. He also requested the ECI to supervise the election directly. “The total number of voters in the constituency is around 2.26 lakh. Election Commission authorities in Tamil Nadu had not overseen the voters list, and AIADMK functionaries have unearthed massive irregularities in the list during a door-to-door verification. One-fourth of the total number of voters are not present in the constituency. Also, around 5,000 dead voters have not been removed from the list. There are double entries in many cases. Fair polling cannot be ensured if the by-election is held based on the present voters’ list,” Shanmugam added. Asked about the AIADMK’s stand if the BJP announces no support for both factions of the AIADMK, Shanmugam said, “The AIADMK will not wait for anyone. We have announced our candidate and we will face the election.” Elangovan, candidates of OPS, AMMK submit papers Erode: Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, the choice of the DMK-led alliance, filed his nomination papers to contest in Erode East bypoll on Friday. Candidates fielded by O Panneerselvam and AMMK also filed their papers on the day. So far 36 people have filed nominations papers. Addressing media persons Elangovan said he was confident of his victory. “I will continue the work left behind by my son for people of the constituency,” he said. Following him, AMMK candidate Siva Prasad (29), B Senthil Murugan (42) from the OPS camp AIADMK and 13 others filed their papers. The last date to file nominations is February 7.