Ezhu swarangalukkul ethanai paadal: Remembering Vani Jairam

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Vellore-born Vani Jairam was introduced to Tamil films by music composer MS Viswanathan in 1973. She sang in 18 Indian languages, rendered over 10K songs across 50-year-long career.Her first national award came for a song in the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal

Vani amma, as her fans and contemporaries lovingly call her, leaves behind over 10,000 songs that would stand the test of time and reveal to posterity the glorious charm of her music. The singer, born in 1945 as Kalaivani in Vellore, began her singing career in Bollywood with the film Guddi (1971), under the composition of Vasant Desai. In Tamil, she was introduced by MS Viswanathan in the film 1973 film, Sollathaan Ninaikkiren. The prolific singer sang across 18 different Indian languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi and rendered over 10,000 songs across her fifty-year-long career.

The ace singer got her first National Award for Apoorva Raagangal (1975), just four years after her debut, and went on to add two more for Sankarabharanam and Swathi Kiranam in 1980 and 1991 respectively. Merely days ago, she had been announced as the winner of the Padma Bhushan and been celebrated for it.

Popular songs from her discography include ‘Nitham Nitham Nellu Sooru’ from Mullum Malarum and ‘Malligai En Mannan’ from Dheerga Sumangali. The versatile Vani also sang about dark themes like death and wickedness in songs like ‘Megame Megame’ from Paalaivana Solai and ‘Ezhu Swarangalukul’ from Apoorva Ragangal. Her last recorded work was ‘Tamizh Anthem’ from LKG, a song that talks about the glories of language.

Her untimely death comes as a major shock as she reportedly didn’t have a history of serious ailments. Her contemporary LR Eswari and singer KS Chithra communicated this shock in their statements. “It is with utmost shock and disbelief I heard about the sudden passing away of Vani amma. I spoke to her just two days back,” said Chitra. Eswari, who shared a decades-long friendship with Vani, said that her loss left her dumbstruck for hours: “It took me a lot of time to process the shocking information. She is one of the sweetest and kindest people I have met in my life.”

Governor RN Ravi pays his last respects to the late playback singer at her residence in Nungambakkam on Saturday | Express

Singer Nithyasree Mahadevan had great things to share about Vani’s dedication to work and her matchless voice. “She was known for her versatility and proficiency in several languages. I have heard from music directors that her pronunciation and diction was so perfect. She also had incredible stamina as a singer and there were times when she recorded 20 songs in a day. She’s truly a legend.”

Composer Leon James, who feels blessed to have worked with her on the LKG song, stated that she was humble despite her legendary body of work. “She was accommodating and didn’t treat me like a new composer. Her contribution and emotional inputs for the song were very valuable.” Easwari echoed Leon in talking about the loving nature of Vani. “She is a rare person who respected everyone.”With inputs from Chandhini R and Anusha Sundar

PM, GOVERNOR, CM, OTHER POLITICOS CONDOLE DEMISE



CHENNAI: Condoling veteran playback singer Vani Jairam’s passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a message called her demise a “major loss for the creative world”. “The talented Vani Jairam Ji will be remembered for her melodious voice and rich works, which traversed diverse languages and reflected different emotions. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM said. Governor RN Ravi said, “Her legacy will remain in the music world forever.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “I greeted her on being chosen for the Padma Bhushan award recently. But even before receiving the honour, she passed away. Her death is an irreparable loss to the music world.” Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt. Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister MP Saminathan, AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, and others also condoled the demise.

Vellore-born Vani Jairam was introduced to Tamil films by music composer MS Viswanathan in 1973. She sang in 18 Indian languages, rendered over 10K songs across 50-year-long career.Her first national award came for a song in the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal Vani amma, as her fans and contemporaries lovingly call her, leaves behind over 10,000 songs that would stand the test of time and reveal to posterity the glorious charm of her music. The singer, born in 1945 as Kalaivani in Vellore, began her singing career in Bollywood with the film Guddi (1971), under the composition of Vasant Desai. In Tamil, she was introduced by MS Viswanathan in the film 1973 film, Sollathaan Ninaikkiren. The prolific singer sang across 18 different Indian languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi and rendered over 10,000 songs across her fifty-year-long career. The ace singer got her first National Award for Apoorva Raagangal (1975), just four years after her debut, and went on to add two more for Sankarabharanam and Swathi Kiranam in 1980 and 1991 respectively. Merely days ago, she had been announced as the winner of the Padma Bhushan and been celebrated for it. Popular songs from her discography include ‘Nitham Nitham Nellu Sooru’ from Mullum Malarum and ‘Malligai En Mannan’ from Dheerga Sumangali. The versatile Vani also sang about dark themes like death and wickedness in songs like ‘Megame Megame’ from Paalaivana Solai and ‘Ezhu Swarangalukul’ from Apoorva Ragangal. Her last recorded work was ‘Tamizh Anthem’ from LKG, a song that talks about the glories of language. Her untimely death comes as a major shock as she reportedly didn’t have a history of serious ailments. Her contemporary LR Eswari and singer KS Chithra communicated this shock in their statements. “It is with utmost shock and disbelief I heard about the sudden passing away of Vani amma. I spoke to her just two days back,” said Chitra. Eswari, who shared a decades-long friendship with Vani, said that her loss left her dumbstruck for hours: “It took me a lot of time to process the shocking information. She is one of the sweetest and kindest people I have met in my life.” Governor RN Ravi pays his last respects to the late playback singer at her residence in Nungambakkam on Saturday | Express Singer Nithyasree Mahadevan had great things to share about Vani’s dedication to work and her matchless voice. “She was known for her versatility and proficiency in several languages. I have heard from music directors that her pronunciation and diction was so perfect. She also had incredible stamina as a singer and there were times when she recorded 20 songs in a day. She’s truly a legend.” Composer Leon James, who feels blessed to have worked with her on the LKG song, stated that she was humble despite her legendary body of work. “She was accommodating and didn’t treat me like a new composer. Her contribution and emotional inputs for the song were very valuable.” Easwari echoed Leon in talking about the loving nature of Vani. “She is a rare person who respected everyone.”With inputs from Chandhini R and Anusha Sundar PM, GOVERNOR, CM, OTHER POLITICOS CONDOLE DEMISE CHENNAI: Condoling veteran playback singer Vani Jairam’s passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a message called her demise a “major loss for the creative world”. “The talented Vani Jairam Ji will be remembered for her melodious voice and rich works, which traversed diverse languages and reflected different emotions. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM said. Governor RN Ravi said, “Her legacy will remain in the music world forever.” Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “I greeted her on being chosen for the Padma Bhushan award recently. But even before receiving the honour, she passed away. Her death is an irreparable loss to the music world.” Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt. Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister MP Saminathan, AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, and others also condoled the demise.