Over 100 school students from Tamil Nadu to soon visit ISRO spaceport

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Queen Mira International School (QMIS) at Kochadai in Madurai arranged a student science tour to the ISRO spaceport in association with M S Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation. They have taken initiative to include over 100 students from their own schools and government schools in the tour.

Regarding a student's ISRO visit, a press conference was conducted on the school premises on Saturday. Academic Director of the QMIS, Sujatha Guptan said the students were selected through 'The Little Emperors', an inter-school competition, which is conducted every year by Queen Mira school. A week-long competition was held in November, in which students from over 200 schools across seven districts, including Theni, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar attended.

"Unlike previous years, instead of giving cash prizes to the winners of the competitions, this year we have decided to take them to the ISRO spaceport at Sriharikota. Around 30 students from our school, 140 students from corporation and government schools, and around 30 teachers from the respective schools will take part," she said.

Managing Director of QMIS, Abinath Chandran told the students will be travelling for four days from February 11 to 14. "On Feb 13, they will reach the ISRO spaceport, where they will visit the museum, library, and our scientists' works. I'm sure, this trip will change the students' perspective towards science in their studies, and it will have an impact on their future career too," he said.

A student of Navalar Somasundara Bharathiyar Corporation higher secondary School in Palanganatham, R Deepika shared her excitement about her trip. "Including myself, a total of seven students from our school have been selected for the ISRO visit. I'm very happy to visit the ISRO spaceport, where our former President APJ Abdul Kalam once worked as a scientist and achieved many things for our country. After this trip, we will share our knowledge with our classmates on what we learned from there."

