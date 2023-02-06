Butter production slips as Tiruppur buffalo count falls in Tamil Nadu 

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The number of buffaloes in Tiruppur has come down sharply, leaving makers of the famous Uthukuli butter in a lurch as they are unable to procure milk. According to sources, there are more than 50 large and 150 small butter making units that depend on buffalo milk.

RR Duraisamy, proprietor of Daivam Dairy, said, “We are in the business for around 50 years, but have never found it so difficult to procure buffalo milk. We used to make 3,000 litres of butter a day three years ago, but manage just 300 litres now. The production cost comes to Rs 450 per kilogram.

After adding labour, packaging charges and GST, we sell butter for Rs 550-570 per kilogram. I am ready to offer Rs 55-60 per litre for buffalo milk, but unable to procure it. The reason is buffalo rearing isn’t profitable for dairy farmers anymore.”

As per animal husbandry department records, the number of buffaloes in the district has been dropping for the past 15 years. As animal census is taken every five years (2007, 2012, 2017), significant fall is widely noticeable. Buffaloes were 47,740 (18th Census), later buffaloes dropped to 39,418 (19th Census). Later, the entire buffalo population fell to 27,129 (20th Census) .

Dairy farmers have both cows and buffalo in the farm, but they are avoiding rearing buffaloes and they listed out reasons including milking period, feed cost and others. Tamil Nadu milk farmers association (Tiruppur) president SK Kulanthaisamy said, “I had six buffaloes, but was unable to rear them and sold them. There is a big difference in maintaining a cow and buffalo.

Milking of buffaloes is tough as the animals don’t adjust to new members. This is not the case with cows. Besides, one buffalo can give five litres of milk per day, whereas cows depending on the breed can give 7-12 litres. Most importantly, the milking period of buffaloes is around 4-5 months in a year, whereas cows have a milking period of 7-8 months. These factors have influenced milk farmers to concentrate more on cows than buffaloes.”

Not just these factors, the rising cost of cattle feed has had a big impact too. S P Raja, a farmer from Kasthuripalayam said he had 7 buffaloes but had to sell them due to the rising cost. Explaining the cost of cattle feed, he said,”Five years ago, the cost of cotton seed was Rs 800-900 per bag (50 kg), now it is over Rs 2,500. Paddy husk was priced around Rs 200 per bag (50 kg), the price is now Rs 800. Not just these, maize which cost Rs 20 per kilogram, has jumped to Rs 32-35. When the price of feed increases, farmers are forced to choose alternatives.”

Speaking to TNIE, an official from animal husbandry department, "Buffalo rearing is no longer feasible for many farmers. The 21st census for livestock will be initiated soon and we fear the buffalo population could be less than 20,000.”

TIRUPPUR: The number of buffaloes in Tiruppur has come down sharply, leaving makers of the famous Uthukuli butter in a lurch as they are unable to procure milk. According to sources, there are more than 50 large and 150 small butter making units that depend on buffalo milk. RR Duraisamy, proprietor of Daivam Dairy, said, “We are in the business for around 50 years, but have never found it so difficult to procure buffalo milk. We used to make 3,000 litres of butter a day three years ago, but manage just 300 litres now. The production cost comes to Rs 450 per kilogram. After adding labour, packaging charges and GST, we sell butter for Rs 550-570 per kilogram. I am ready to offer Rs 55-60 per litre for buffalo milk, but unable to procure it. The reason is buffalo rearing isn’t profitable for dairy farmers anymore.” As per animal husbandry department records, the number of buffaloes in the district has been dropping for the past 15 years. As animal census is taken every five years (2007, 2012, 2017), significant fall is widely noticeable. Buffaloes were 47,740 (18th Census), later buffaloes dropped to 39,418 (19th Census). Later, the entire buffalo population fell to 27,129 (20th Census) . Dairy farmers have both cows and buffalo in the farm, but they are avoiding rearing buffaloes and they listed out reasons including milking period, feed cost and others. Tamil Nadu milk farmers association (Tiruppur) president SK Kulanthaisamy said, “I had six buffaloes, but was unable to rear them and sold them. There is a big difference in maintaining a cow and buffalo. Milking of buffaloes is tough as the animals don’t adjust to new members. This is not the case with cows. Besides, one buffalo can give five litres of milk per day, whereas cows depending on the breed can give 7-12 litres. Most importantly, the milking period of buffaloes is around 4-5 months in a year, whereas cows have a milking period of 7-8 months. These factors have influenced milk farmers to concentrate more on cows than buffaloes.” Not just these factors, the rising cost of cattle feed has had a big impact too. S P Raja, a farmer from Kasthuripalayam said he had 7 buffaloes but had to sell them due to the rising cost. Explaining the cost of cattle feed, he said,”Five years ago, the cost of cotton seed was Rs 800-900 per bag (50 kg), now it is over Rs 2,500. Paddy husk was priced around Rs 200 per bag (50 kg), the price is now Rs 800. Not just these, maize which cost Rs 20 per kilogram, has jumped to Rs 32-35. When the price of feed increases, farmers are forced to choose alternatives.” Speaking to TNIE, an official from animal husbandry department, "Buffalo rearing is no longer feasible for many farmers. The 21st census for livestock will be initiated soon and we fear the buffalo population could be less than 20,000.”