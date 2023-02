By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: A car festival was organised at the Sri Nagaraja temple in Nagercoil on Sunday.

Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj, Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh and Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi inaugurated the festival by pulling the rope of the temple car.

Devotees from various places participated in the car festival. HR & CE Joint Commissioner Gnanasekaran also took part.

