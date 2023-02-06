Kovai to get Tamil Nadu’s largest water fountain

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is all set to inaugurate Tamil Nadu’s largest water fountain built under the Smart City Projects in Race Course soon. The civic body is carrying out beautification works in the area at the cost of Rs 40 crore under the Coimbatore Smart City Projects. As part of it, the civic body is constructing a water fountain, media tree and various other amenities at the locality as it is a hotspot for fitness enthusiasts.

The officials are planning to convert the dancing water fountain roundabout into a musical fountain. The facility with a 44 ft diameter is the largest water fountain in Tamil Nadu, said the sources. The officials conducted a test run with full lighting a few days ago. Based on CCMC Commissioner M Prathap’s orders, the officials are planning to add music to the facility, which requires replacement of an electronic board.

“The fountain can shoot water up to 30 feet high and will be a visual treat for people,” said a CCMC official. Meanwhile, the officials completed the installation of a 360-degree LED display board at the top of the 30-metre-high media tree. Sources said that it is a naked-eye 3D display being used in a public place for the first time in the country and its test run is set to be carried out in the upcoming days.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said that around 90% of the project works in the area are completed and the amenities are likely to be inaugurated by the end of this month. “As the lighting and music will be switched on during the night, it will not cause any disturbance to the nearby educational institutions,” she added.

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is all set to inaugurate Tamil Nadu’s largest water fountain built under the Smart City Projects in Race Course soon. The civic body is carrying out beautification works in the area at the cost of Rs 40 crore under the Coimbatore Smart City Projects. As part of it, the civic body is constructing a water fountain, media tree and various other amenities at the locality as it is a hotspot for fitness enthusiasts. The officials are planning to convert the dancing water fountain roundabout into a musical fountain. The facility with a 44 ft diameter is the largest water fountain in Tamil Nadu, said the sources. The officials conducted a test run with full lighting a few days ago. Based on CCMC Commissioner M Prathap’s orders, the officials are planning to add music to the facility, which requires replacement of an electronic board. “The fountain can shoot water up to 30 feet high and will be a visual treat for people,” said a CCMC official. Meanwhile, the officials completed the installation of a 360-degree LED display board at the top of the 30-metre-high media tree. Sources said that it is a naked-eye 3D display being used in a public place for the first time in the country and its test run is set to be carried out in the upcoming days. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said that around 90% of the project works in the area are completed and the amenities are likely to be inaugurated by the end of this month. “As the lighting and music will be switched on during the night, it will not cause any disturbance to the nearby educational institutions,” she added.