Makhna, caught with kumki’s help, to be moved to Anamalai in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 30-year-old makhna that was tranquillised near Palacode forest range in the district on Sunday will be shifted to Anamalai. Dharmapuri district forest officer KV Appala Naidu told TNIE, “A makhna, aged around 30- years, was tranquillised in the wee hours of Sunday at Eachampallam village near Palacode forest range.

The jumbo has been causing disturbance in human habitations in Palacode, Pennagaram and Hogenakkal for the past four months. Following this, a kumki was brought from Anamalai to capture the animal. A total of 60 forest department staff, from Hosur forest division, Dharmapuri forest division, forest engineering, and social forestry Dharmapuri division were involved in the operation along with two veterinarians.

Four darts were used to tranquillise the jumbo. The elephant will be translocated to Anamalai or other deeper parts of the forest, which have sufficient food and water for the jumbo and far away from human habitation, he added.

