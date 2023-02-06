RV Shajeevana takes charge as Theni collector in Tamil Nadu

Home States Tamil Nadu

The Kanniyakumari native has previously served as a sub collector in Chengalpattu, and has an experience of around 28 years.

Published: 06th February 2023

RV Shajeevana IAS took charge as the new district collector in Theni on Sunday.

By Express News Service

THENI: RV Shajeevana IAS took charge as the new district collector in Theni on Sunday. After assuming office, she said actions will be taken to implement all government welfare schemes to the public.

The Kanniyakumari native has previously served as a sub-collector in Chengalpattu, and has an experience of around 28 years. She has served in various departments, including the department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Tamil Nadu Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department (MSME), State Election Commission, State Planning Commission, Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar and Mudhalvarin Mugavari. 

