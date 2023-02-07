Home States Tamil Nadu

CISF cop assaults TNSTC driver for not giving way

07th February 2023

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A sub-inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) escorting a truck laden with weapons assaulted a government bus driver and threatened the people who supported the driver with a gun after the bus driver tried to overtake the trucks.

According to police, two trucks carrying army weapons with the protection of eight CISF personnel were heading to Bengaluru from Vellore on Monday afternoon. When they reached near Sikkarimedu, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus, which was following them, tried to overtake the trucks.

Following this, SI Prathap, who was leading the escort team, allegedly assaulted the bus driver Tamilarasan. When the driver and local people started to argue with him, he allegedly threatened them using a gun. People tried to lay siege to the trucks demanding an apology from Prathap.

On information, Kurubarapalli police reached the spot and pacified both parties.  Later, the CISF personnel apologised. Due to the incident, traffic was affected for about 15 minutes on the Krishnagiri- Hosur road.

