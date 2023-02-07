Home States Tamil Nadu

EB meters to be installed for hut connections soon

As per instruction from the union government, Tangedco will install digital meters for all hut service connections across the state once the Aadhaar linking process is complete.

Woman checking EB meter reading at her Purasaiwakkam slum house | P Jawahar

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As per instruction from the union government, Tangedco will install digital meters for all hut service connections across the state once the Aadhaar linking process is complete. A senior official told TNIE that though Tangedco has 9.44 lakh hut service connections, no measure was taken to set up meters to compute the power consumption for these connections for decades. Also, all the connections have to be equipped with meters in order to receive funds from the union government.

The regulatory commission has already approved this process. The Aadhaar linking works will end on February 15, and subsequently, the state government will take a policy decision and steps will be initiated to install meters for the hut connections, the official said. E Nadarajan, BMS (electricity engineers’ wing) state general secretary, said the power utility had installed meters in a few hut connections a decade ago.

However, no meter readings were taken, leading to Tangedco losing income. “The problem is the lack of meters, particularly in rural areas. To ensure the installation of meters for all connections, the Tangedco must procure a number of meters as early as possible,” he said.

S Nagalsamy, a former member of the TNERC, said a “hut” means a living place not exceeding 250 sq.ft with a mud wall and thatched roof, tiles, asbestos, and metal sheets. The huts are sanctioned connection on the condition that they use only a single 40-watt bulb. “When government provides the hut dwellers appliances such as colour TV, fan, mixer, grinder and laptop, the additional load (electricity) might be permitted. Whenever these norms are violated, the hut’s service category should be immediately brought under Low Tension Tariff 1-A and billed accordingly,” he added.

