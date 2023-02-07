Elopement inquiry: Man attacks SI and sister's husband with screwdriver

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A police inquiry into an elopement case went awry after the sub-inspector and a 23-year-old man was attacked by his wife's brother with a screwdriver in Kulasekarapattinam on Monday. Sources said the man, Gokul Chandrasekar and Bavani (21) of Kamaraj Nagar married at Marthandam in Kanyakumari last Saturday. Chandrasekar is a coolie at Karupatti production unit at Marthandam in Kanyakumari and Bavani is a nurse.



Acting on a missing complaint filed by Bavani's parents, Kulasekarapattinam police traced the newly-wed couple and brought them to the station. "When Sub Inspector Ravichandran was inquiring with both the parties on Monday, Bavani's brother Muthupandi, in a fit of rage over the affair, attacked Chandrasekar with a screwdriver on his neck.

The sub-inspector tried to stop him but sustained injuries on the right hand," said sources. Chandrasekar was admitted to a private hospital for further treatment and the sub-inspector was admitted to Tiruchendur government hospital. A case was registered against Muthupandi and was arrested.

