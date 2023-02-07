IIT-Madras, ISRO to develop modules for spaceflight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An MoU was recently signed between ISRO and IIT-Madras to develop training module for Indian Human Spaceflight Programme using augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality. The modules will be developed at eXperiential Technology Innovation centre (XTIC) at IIT-M, said a statement issued by the Institute.

M Manivannan, department of applied mechanics, IIT-M, and principle investigator, XTIC, said, “Extended reality technology has the potential to add value in many aspects of human spaceflight programme, specifically in shortening the design cycle and simulating the space environment. We will start with developing models of physiological systems as well as design optimization studies. IIT-M ecosystem is conducive not only for research, but also for development.”

The project will include building a virtual model and simulation of human physiology and space systems, which will help in understanding how the human body reacts during spaceflights. It will also include outreach activities, visualization and optimization of design architecture and training ISRO scientists.

“Space programme always had links with academia and IIT Madras has a long history of contributing to ISRO programme,” said Umamaheswaran R, director of Human Space Flight Center, ISRO.

CHENNAI: An MoU was recently signed between ISRO and IIT-Madras to develop training module for Indian Human Spaceflight Programme using augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality. The modules will be developed at eXperiential Technology Innovation centre (XTIC) at IIT-M, said a statement issued by the Institute. M Manivannan, department of applied mechanics, IIT-M, and principle investigator, XTIC, said, “Extended reality technology has the potential to add value in many aspects of human spaceflight programme, specifically in shortening the design cycle and simulating the space environment. We will start with developing models of physiological systems as well as design optimization studies. IIT-M ecosystem is conducive not only for research, but also for development.” The project will include building a virtual model and simulation of human physiology and space systems, which will help in understanding how the human body reacts during spaceflights. It will also include outreach activities, visualization and optimization of design architecture and training ISRO scientists. “Space programme always had links with academia and IIT Madras has a long history of contributing to ISRO programme,” said Umamaheswaran R, director of Human Space Flight Center, ISRO.