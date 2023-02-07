Narikuravars allege official apathy over free housing scheme

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: After leading a nomadic life for many decades, the Tamil Nadu government's initiative to provide Narikuravar families in Poothampatti, Valayampatti-Erampatti areas with free housing among other facilities have offered them a chance to begin afresh. However, their quest to avail themselves of the benefits has not seen the light of the day for the last 15 years allegedly due to the indifference of government officials towards their plight.



The hamlets of the community, located at the foothills of Usilampatti Taluk in Peraiyur road, wear an abysmal look with semi-finished roads, worn-out huts and stagnant sewage water, which acts as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Nearly 100 Narikurava families reside here, deprived of basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, hospitals and schools. Most of the residents here lack the ability to sign their names, raising questions on the efficacy of the 'Nav Bharat Literacy Programme' in the area.



V Rani, who has been fighting for the rights of the community, told TNIE, "Nearly 30 years ago, the people from our community were leading a nomadic life. We lost our livelihood due to strict regulations imposed on hunting by the forest department. After a long battle, 15 years ago, then Collector U Sagayam issued 100 free pattas (one cent per family) to us at Poothampatti and Valaympatti - Erampatti areas. Officials asked us to contribute `2.5 lakh towards the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana to construct free houses at the allotted site."



She further stated that officials from the Slum Clearance Board promised to construct free houses for us two years ago. Trusting them, we gave away our 100 free pattas, but there is no development till now, she added.



Raising concerns about the quality of life for her community, S Annakili said they make beaded ornaments and sell it in markets, temples and public places to make ends meet. "Most of the time, we have to resort to begging and getting alms from other people. Without proper housing, we are subjected to extreme heat and rain. The one sintex tank in our hamlet is insufficient for drinking and other purposes. The panchayat has constructed six toilets, but there is no water. People are prone to poisonous scorpions, snakes and other insects in the area as they have to relieve themselves in the open," she said.



Stating that around 40 children, who are studying in a residential school at Chettiyapatti funded by the state government, have no option to go for higher studies, A Vijayakumar said politicians only visit the locality ahead of elections. "Apart from a few street lights set up by the panchayat, there is no electricity here," he added.



Welcoming Chief Minister MK Stalin's visits to the hamlets of Narikuravars, tribal rights activist S Thanaraj said it is not enough to instill change in the society. "The community, also known as Vagri Boli, has the constitutional right to lead a dignified life. Refusing to provide basic facilities such as housing, sanitation, employment, education and crematorium is structural violence. A special officer must be deployed for the community to help them," said Thanaraj, adding that a commission headed by Balkrishna Sidram Renke had submitted a report in 2008, suggesting various recommendations for the welfare of the community.



Responding to this issue, Block Development Officer K Kannan said officials recently surveyed their lands under the 'Housing for all' scheme. "It will take time to get the funds after approval from the government. At present, our department is ready to construct individual toilets, but they are asking for toilets along with the newly-constructed houses," he said.



Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Assistant Engineer Eswari said she assumed charge and came to know about the demands only recently. "Beneficiaries need to contribute some amount for the free housing, but they refused. Further, the department can construct apartment flats and not individual houses as per their demand," she said.

