Report sought on roads unfit for low floor buses

Appearing for TNSTC, senior counsel PS Raman submitted that the government has already floated tenders for purchasing 442 low floor buses and the fleet would be introduced in three months.

Published: 07th February 2023 06:04 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court consisting of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Monday directed the state government to file a report on roads that are not conducive for operating low-floor buses accessible for disabled persons in Chennai city.

While hearing a batch of petitions regarding the purchase of low-floor buses for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTCs) and the operation of such buses in order to provide easy access to the disabled, the bench directed the state to submit the report by February 9 and posted the matter to the same date. 

Appearing for TNSTC, senior counsel PS Raman submitted that the government has already floated tenders for purchasing 442 low-floor buses and the fleet would be introduced in three months. Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, representing the Tamil Nadu government, informed the bench that the government would purchase 100 electric buses which are also low floor.

