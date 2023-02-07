Trams to run alongside cars? CMRL  study to explore Metrolite feasibility

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The feasibility study under the comprehensive mobility plan will look at introducing Metrolite which will integrate with Chennai Metro rail and MRTS corridors, apart from looking at ways to boost metro patronage, said Chennai Metro Rail MD M A Siddique. The financial bids for the study were opened by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) on Monday.

Metrolite, which will cost around 40-50% of metro rail, could link metro rail corridors under phases I and II, which are 5-6 km apart, said Siddique. Metrolite is slightly different from the Indian Railways network and is considered an upgraded tram or a downgraded metro. It will only be built at the ground level and will have dedicated tracks, separated from the road either with fence or walls.

“Under the comprehensive mobility plan, we are studying whether Phase III metro will be a normal metro or Metrolite. This will be finalised under the study, for which the bids will be finalised in a day or two. Based on the study, metro rail will take up the project,” said CUMTA special officer I Jaykumar.

He added that Chennai Metro alone will not be enough to connect the length and breadth of the city. In order to connect the interiors of the city, two modes were considered -- road transport or Metrolite. “The idea was to integrate Metrolite with metro rail so that people would opt for public transport rather than private. Currently, with the increase in the metro network, the patronage is increasing,” said Jayakumar.

Jayakumar said CUMTA aims to link people with the public transport system every 500m, so that use of private vehicles is brought down.

As per the specification, Metrolite trains with a maximum 12T axle load will be adopted for passenger capacity from 2,000 to 15,000. The train shall consist of three non-separable coaches that can carry up to 300 passengers.

