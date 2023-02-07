Twenty years on, farmers await compensation for land they gave up for dam

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Twenty years after they gave up their fertile lands for the development of the region, 110 farmers are still awaiting compensation from the government. The Dharapuram sub-court issued seizure notices last year, but the revenue department is yet to settle the issue.

According to sources, 724 acres of land were taken up by the government in the year 2000 to build the Nallathangal dam at Ponnivadi in Dharapuram. A GO regarding this was issued on October 5, 2000. The order stated that the dam would come up on 9,360 acres, including water catchment areas. While 724 acres belonged to farmers, the remaining areas belonged to the government. The cost of the project was Rs 44 crore. Farmlands measuring 5,400 acres were said to be benefitted out of the project. The structure was commissioned in August 2007.

N Palaniswami (62), a farmer, said, “I gave up eight acres for the project. We used to grow cotton, groundnuts and other crops every year and earn Rs 2-3 lakh. But the compensation was Rs 28,000 per acre, which was very less. We submitted several petitions to the government, but the compensation wasn’t increased. We have now taken legal recourse.”

Speaking to TNIE, counsel for farmers and former Lok Sabha MP Dr SK Kharventhan said, “The farmers were happy when the project was announced as the dam could improve the water table in the region. But the happiness was short-lived, when the compensation was declared. As per the GO dated December 24, 2002, compensation for dry land and garden land was Rs 9,986 (per acre) and Rs 28,000 (per acre). Farmers petitioned the local and district administration several times, but the compensation wasn’t raised.”

He added, “In 2007, after the dam was inaugurated, 110 farmers who gave up 724 acres decided to approach the court. After a lengthy proceeding, Dharapuram Sub Court decided that the compensation should be enhanced and passed an order fixing Rs 70,000 for dry land and Rs 1 lakh for garden land. The compensation for all farmers was around Rs 20 crore on April 17, 2017. Since it was not released, seizure notices were issued to Dharapuram Revenue Divisional Office, Taluk Office and VAO office on November 30, 2021.”

Sources said the revenue officials have filed an appeal in Madras High Court. The court directed the government to deposit 50% of the compensation on July 19, 2022, but it was not done. Revenue Divisional Officer (Dharapuram) A Kumaresan told TNIE, “Lack of funds is the reason for delay in issuing compensation. We have conveyed the situation to superiors in Chennai. The issue would be resolved amicably.”

