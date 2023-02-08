Give civil services aspirants affected during Covid extra attempt: CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the demand of granting an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all civil service aspirants who exhausted their last attempt owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government has already raised the age limit by two years for aspirants of state service examinations.

“For the past two years, aspirants of various recruitment examinations have been requesting to extend the age limit for attending the examination as a one-time measure. This relaxation will not cause any monetary burden on the exchequer, but at the same time open a huge opportunity to thousands of youth who aspire to join the civil services,” Stalin said in his letter to Modi, on Monday.

“The Parliament Standing Committee has also recommended considering sympathetically the demand of civil service aspirants. The Apex Court has also advised in various cases to take a lenient view in granting an extra attempt under Regulation 4 of the Indian Administrative Service Regulations, 1955,” he added.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that more than 150 MPs representing various political parties have supported the cause of the aspirants. The Union Government has also recently granted relaxation of three years beyond the respective prescribed upper age limit for all categories of the candidates as a one-time measure for recruitment of constable (general duty) in CAPF Examinations, 2022.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the demand of granting an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all civil service aspirants who exhausted their last attempt owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government has already raised the age limit by two years for aspirants of state service examinations. “For the past two years, aspirants of various recruitment examinations have been requesting to extend the age limit for attending the examination as a one-time measure. This relaxation will not cause any monetary burden on the exchequer, but at the same time open a huge opportunity to thousands of youth who aspire to join the civil services,” Stalin said in his letter to Modi, on Monday. “The Parliament Standing Committee has also recommended considering sympathetically the demand of civil service aspirants. The Apex Court has also advised in various cases to take a lenient view in granting an extra attempt under Regulation 4 of the Indian Administrative Service Regulations, 1955,” he added. The Chief Minister also pointed out that more than 150 MPs representing various political parties have supported the cause of the aspirants. The Union Government has also recently granted relaxation of three years beyond the respective prescribed upper age limit for all categories of the candidates as a one-time measure for recruitment of constable (general duty) in CAPF Examinations, 2022.