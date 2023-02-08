Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC relief for disabled SC man in assistant Siddha medical officer recruitment

The judge opined that the petitioner could not get selected because the government failed to apply the reservation policy properly.

Published: 08th February 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted relief to a Person with Disability (PwD), belonging to scheduled caste, who was not selected to the post of assistant medical officer (Siddha) in 2019. Passing orders on the petition filed by the man in 2020, Justice GR Swaminathan directed the state government to appoint the man in the post, against the existing general vacancy, within a month.

The judge opined that the petitioner could not get selected because the government failed to apply the reservation policy properly. “A mere look at the selection list shows that meritorious scheduled caste candidates were appointed in reserved vacancies, instead of being appointed against open category vacancies,” he observed. 

Nearly 12 out of 15 candidates appointed against reserved vacancies meant for scheduled castes ought to have been appointed against general vacancies, he pointed out, adding that this runs contrary to the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court.

Coming down heavily on the selection board, the court said even the special reservation policy was not applied correctly. What the board did was to club all the PwD candidates in one slot. He also criticised the use of 200 point roster. 

If they had applied the principle laid down by the Supreme Court in KR Shanthi’s case in 2012, the petitioner would have made it to the selection list, the judge said. “The statutory mandate is that 4% horizontal reservation should be made for PwD candidates. For the post of Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha), candidates having locomotor disabilities alone appear to be suitable.

The petitioner has a disability in the lower part of his left limb. He, therefore, fulfills the statutory requirements,” he held and issued the above direction. He further pointed out that though many SC candidates have scored above the petitioner, they have not come to the court. Citing the Tamil saying that ‘Only the crying child gets milk’, the judge granted relief to the petitioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Person with Disability
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp