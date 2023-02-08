Home States Tamil Nadu

ICAR-NBFGR, MSSRF collaborate to produces carp seeds in portable fish hatchery

Dr S Velvizhi, the head of the MSSRF Fish for All Centre, said, "We have acquired carps from rivers such as Kollidam and bred them under controlled conditions.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Dr S Velvizhi, the head of the MSSRF Fish for All Centre, said, 'We have acquired carps from rivers such as Kollidam and bred them under controlled conditions.

Dr S Velvizhi, the head of the MSSRF Fish for All Centre, said, 'We have acquired carps from rivers such as Kollidam and bred them under controlled conditions.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: In a joint effort, researchers of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and the National Bureau of Fish Genetics Resources (ICAR-NBFGR) on Tuesday produced carp seeds in a portable fish hatchery at MSSRF's Fish for All Research and Training Centre in Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district.

Meanwhile, the researchers distributed around 10,000 seeds (fish fingerlings) of carp fishes such as rohu, mrigal and catla to as many as 15 farmers from Sirkazhi and Sembanarkoil blocks under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) Scheme. Dr S Velvizhi, the head of the MSSRF Fish for All Centre, said, "We have acquired carps from rivers such as Kollidam and bred them under controlled conditions.

The seeds produced, therefore, will have better growth characteristics." According to experts, fish farmers in Mayiladuthurai district tend to buy fish seeds (fish fingerlings) from hatcheries in other districts and other states in bulk. Apart from costing them for transportation, the mortality is also high due to stress induced in containment in bags for long time periods during transportation.

Besides these risks, the seeds are bred out of far less controlled conditions in hatcheries and thus have restricted growth characteristics. Realising the need to provide controlled conditions for breeding such as temperature, pressure, oxygen concentration, salinity, light and turbidity, the MSSRF and the ICAR-NBFGR, last year, introduced the mobile hatchery in Poompuhar.

It contains separate components for breeding, incubation, spawn collection and nesting for a period of 15 days. The farmers need to culture them further in their farms for about eight months till the harvest. ICAR-NBFGR Director Dr U K Sarkar, presiding over the event on Tuesday, said,

"Quality seeds are important in enhancing the production and thereby doubling the income of the farmers." NBFGR scientists Dr TT Ajith Kumar and Dr A Kathirvelpandian briefed the farmers on culturing fish. "Quality in breeding will have long-lasting advantages. We are also providing feed for farmers since they said the feed expenditure becomes expensive during the initial days," Dr Ajith Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSSRF ICAR NBFGR fish farmers
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp